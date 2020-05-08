San Francisco 49ers

NFL 2020 schedule released: San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders loaded with prime-time games

By Julianne Herrera

This split screen image shows 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on the left and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the right. (AP PHOTOS)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- It's the day football fans have been waiting for! The 2020 NFL full season schedule has been released.

Strength of schedule may not favor the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, but they had a similar road to the post-season in 2019 with many marquee match-ups.

For the Raiders, it's their first season in Las Vegas which means, prime-time slots, baby.

49ers


The Red and Gold host their division rival Cardinals to kick off the season.

Skip ahead to Week 4 and it's prime-time - Sunday Night Football at Levi's against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Then another SNF appearance at home, hosting the new-look LA Rams.

Remember crushing the Packers during the regular season and then of course, eliminating them to become NFC Champs?

Well, Aaron Rodgers gets his chance for revenge in Week 9 on Thursday Night Football, again here in Santa Clara.

The 49ers end the season at home against none other than the Seattle Seahawks.

Here's the full schedule:


Raiders


The Raiders start their first season in the Silver State on the road in Carolina, then return for a prime-time home opener in Week 2.

They host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC.

The next week, the Silver and Black are on the road to New England to play a Tom Brady-less Patriots for the first time two decades.

If you're worried about being able to watch the Raiders on TV now that they're out of market, don't worry. There are three more prime-time games after the MNF appearance.

Week 7 - Sunday Night Football at home against Jon Gruden's old Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 11 - Another SNF game at Allegiant Stadium, this time against division rivals and reigning Super Bowl Champions - The Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 15 - Thursday Night Football hosting the Chargers.

The Raiders end the season on the road in Denver.

Here's the full schedule:


Go here for the latest stories about the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
