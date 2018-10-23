LIVE: Oakland mayor gives update on structure fires

Alameda county sheriff’s deputies brought a drone in to get footage above the fire to help Oakland firefighters as they battle the huge fire. pic.twitter.com/bBkrlj26cg — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 23, 2018

Firefighters are battling multiple structure fires that erupted in Oakland overnight.The largest is a 5-alarm fire at an under-construction condominium complex on Grand Avenue and Filbert Street. Firefighters say embers from that fire burned a home on Grand and Isabella. Another spot fire started about a mile away on Peralta and 32nd.The 5-alarm fire was first reported around 2:06 a.m. The complex included six structures, all of which caught fire. Four of the buildings are a total loss, officials said.Several streets are closed in the area. About 30 people have been evacuated from a nearby as a precaution. Around 2,000 customers near the fire are without power as a few transformers blew because of the blaze, firefighters said.The complex was called the Ice House. It was going to be townhomes priced around $600,000. Workers say about 50 to 75 jobs are now lost. The fire chief says the building had security guards and cameras.A firefighter has been taken to the hospital with a leg injury.ATF's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the fires.This is the sixth major residential construction fire in Oakland since 2012.