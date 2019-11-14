5 suspects arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party, officials say

By
MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Orinda that left five people dead at an Airbnb party on Halloween night, officials said.

The suspects were arrested Thursday morning during a raid in Marin City, according to Orinda Mayor Inga Miller.

RELATED: 5th victim dies after shooting at Halloween party at Airbnb in Orinda

SKY7 showed at least three Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Marin City Thursday morning.

Police told ABC7 News that investigators are following up on hundreds of leads and interviewing hundreds of potential witnesses.

Orinda City Manager Steve Solomon said, "while it's frustrating, you'd like to have answers to a lot of things, you know they're trying to do it right."

RELATED: Airbnb CEO says company is banning 'party houses'

Orinda is drafting an ordinance to ban short term non-hosted rentals that will come up for a vote on Nov. 19.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindamarinairbnbdeadly shootingfatal shootinghomicide investigationorindashooting
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
School shootings in America: See a map of all incidents from 2010-2019
Saugus High school shooting: Minute-by-minute timeline
Show More
Prosecutors request 'immediate trial' for Bay Area men held in Italian officer's death
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during shutoffs
Get help with mental health issues
More TOP STORIES News