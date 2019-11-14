5 suspects arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party, officials say

#BREAKING Police activity in Marin City related to #Orinda Halloween party shootings. Source tells @abc7newsbayarea there is a connection between possible suspect arrest in Marin and murder investigation. https://t.co/Av1AoZiEmk pic.twitter.com/4RPpjdU2Gu — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) November 14, 2019

MARIN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Orinda that left five people dead at an Airbnb party on Halloween night, officials said.The suspects were arrested Thursday morning during a raid in Marin City, according to Orinda Mayor Inga Miller.SKY7 showed at least three Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Marin City Thursday morning.Police told ABC7 News that investigators are following up on hundreds of leads and interviewing hundreds of potential witnesses.Orinda City Manager Steve Solomon said, "while it's frustrating, you'd like to have answers to a lot of things, you know they're trying to do it right."Orinda is drafting an ordinance to ban short term non-hosted rentals that will come up for a vote on Nov. 19.