Broadband in a box: Verizon debuts 5G Home for San Franciscans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Streaming services like Disney+ are making fast inroads into our homes, and that is sparking new competition in broadband services. To stream video you need broadband service -- the faster the better.

"In order to have a really great streaming experience you need a reliable and super fast network connection," says Verizon's Heidi Flato. "That's what Verizon is bringing to you with 5G Home; you get super-fast speeds -- we're talking like one gig into your home without any wires."

The industry watch website, Broadband Search, says there are about two dozen companies in the Bay Area offering broadband service. Now add one more. Verizon calls its new wireless service "5G Home," but you might want to think of it as "Broadband in a Box."

The equipment is shipped to your home and you install the receiver in a window. The 5G signal is beamed directly to the box and then from the box into your home. It's a new service and currently only available locally in San Francisco. The difference in download and upload speeds will be noticeable, making it less frustrating to learn and work from home.

"There's no delay between the video being sent, and you receiving it on your device," Flato says, "so no more buffering and a little things spinning, no waiting for stuff to happen. It's terrific for gaming and for streaming video and for video conferencing."

The cost? Verizon's current wireless customers pay $50 a month, others $70.

