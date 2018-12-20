7 ON YOUR SIDE

Contact 7 On Your Side

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side at ABC7 in the San Francisco Bay Area wants to help you!

Send us your questions, issues, or story ideas! You can also post them any time on Michael's Facebook page, or ask him on Twitter! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at (415) 954-8151. Office Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

But before contacting Michael Finney, please make sure:

  • You understand that this is 7 On Your Side at ABC7 in the San Francisco Bay Area
  • That you have contacted the company and explained your complaint.
  • If your complaint wasn't resolved, you should request a chance to work out the problem with a supervisor.
  • And that you have checked out the 7 On Your Side Frequently Asked Questions page in case the solution to your problem is there.

7 On Your Side primarily deals with consumer problems, usually, but not limited to, the purchase of goods and services by individuals. We do not help resolve disputes between businesses.

Except in extraordinary cases, we do not handle family law disputes, criminal issues, landlord/tenant disputes, employment/unemployment and medical insurance issues. 7 On Your Side cannot help resolve civil disputes such as car accidents, traffic tickets, planning and zoning issues, suspected malpractice and issues that have been, are scheduled for, or are already in court or before an attorney or arbitrator. We can, however, refer you to the proper agencies that may be able to provide the help you need.

Before contacting 7 On Your Side, please make sure you are contacting the correct station. This is the 7 On Your Side unit at KGO-TV, the ABC station in San Francisco.
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
