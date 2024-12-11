Bay Area family nearly misses Taylor Swift's last show after online ticket fiasco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour may be done, but ticketing complaints continue. This time a North Bay family says they lived through a nightmare this past weekend as StubHub didn't give them the tickets they were promised.

"Back in February I bought these two tickets on StubHub for Taylor Swift in Vancouver, Canada," said Kayvan Kayafi.

Kafayi got emails confirming the $5,400 tickets and his 11-year-old daughter Sophia was over the moon.

Fast forward to last week. The seller had not released the seats.

"As the concert date got closer we started becoming anxious because we're flying to Vancouver so we started calling customer service," said Golnaz Ashraf, Sophia's mom.

"They said the seller has until 3 p.m. Pacific Time, four hours before the event to release the tickets. I'm like this is cutting it too close," said Kafayo.

The family said they were repeatedly told about StubHub's Fan Protection Guarantee - "No matter the issue with the ticket we will strive to find an equivalent or better ticket to get the buyer into an event or provide a full refund."

So Sophia and her mom flew to Vancouver making friendship bracelets along the way with six other friends who had gotten their tickets.

"Two and a half hours before the concert they send me this link with the alternate tickets. They're horrible. They're horrible, unacceptable tickets behind the stage, no view. They were not comparable to the tickets I bought originally," said Kafayi.

They refused the tickets. Ashraf scored what she called great seats on another site, SeatGeek, 30 minutes before showtime close to their original seats.

"I'm upset not only did they not offer a comparable tickets they offered the worst possible tickets. So what they advertise is not right," she said.

StubHub responded saying, "We do not have insight into ticket inventory that other platforms have for events." They offered a refund and 25% off.

"This is not about money, this is about what you have put us through and especially my wife and my poor 11-year-old daughter who's crying," said Kafayi.

"At the end of the day we feel like StubHub ruined this for us. It's supposed to be a joyful once in a lifetime experience turned into this nightmare of uncertainty," said Ashraf.

But they did see Taylor Swift perform.