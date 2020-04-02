7 On Your Side

Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Museums, after-school activities, even playgrounds across the country are closed, which means millions of kids are home and looking for something to do during weekends and free time. Usually that might mean a trip to a museum or library, but that's not an option during the novel coronavirus shutdowns.

But as Consumer Reports explains, activities and cultural experiences from around the world are opening up online more than ever.

While many museums have shut their doors to visitors, online museum tours are available without leaving your couch. There's the National Gallery in Washington D.C., the Guggenheim in New York, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, even the Louvre in Paris.

VR designed by Google lets your online explorer climb a virtual Mount Everest or go out of this world to explore the surface of Mars on NASA's Curiosity Rover.

Looking for something else that's interactive? Check out Facebook Live, where your child can join a live safari with zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo. Or they can log on to chat with their favorite children's book authors.

And in the evening, instead of vegging out in front of the TV, your family can get some culture with free online streaming from the Metropolitan Opera.

RELATED: Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Here are the links to the activities:

Virtual Museum Tours

National Gallery, Washington D.C.

Guggenheim in New York

The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

Louvre, Paris

Cincinnati Zoo

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tips for parents on speaking to children

Metropolitan Opera

VR w/ Google

Bring your lessons to life with Expeditions

Access Mars

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscozoochildrenmetropolitan operagoogleconsumer reportshometechnologyfree stuff7 on your sidestudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Fraudulent online pharmacies sell fake drugs, steal identities amid pandemic
Millions lost in EDD scam by 'Scatter Canary' crime ring
Tips to make your food last longer during COVID-19
Types of food processors for your meals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News