Coronavirus impact: Consumer Reports' free online activities, virtual museum tours for children during COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Museums, after-school activities, even playgrounds across the country are closed, which means millions of kids are home and looking for something to do during weekends and free time. Usually that might mean a trip to a museum or library, but that's not an option during the novel coronavirus shutdowns.
But as Consumer Reports explains, activities and cultural experiences from around the world are opening up online more than ever.
While many museums have shut their doors to visitors, online museum tours are available without leaving your couch. There's the National Gallery in Washington D.C., the Guggenheim in New York, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the National Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, even the Louvre in Paris.
VR designed by Google lets your online explorer climb a virtual Mount Everest or go out of this world to explore the surface of Mars on NASA's Curiosity Rover.
Looking for something else that's interactive? Check out Facebook Live, where your child can join a live safari with zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo. Or they can log on to chat with their favorite children's book authors.
And in the evening, instead of vegging out in front of the TV, your family can get some culture with free online streaming from the Metropolitan Opera.
Here are the links to the activities:
Virtual Museum Tours
National Gallery, Washington D.C.
Guggenheim in New York
The Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam
National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City
Louvre, Paris
Cincinnati Zoo
Metropolitan Opera
VR w/ Google
Bring your lessons to life with Expeditions
Access Mars
