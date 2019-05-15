7 on Your Side's Safety Q&A: travel, stolen property, and children's products

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is committed to building a Better Bay Area.
As we focus on the issues of personal safety and crime prevention, we want to help consumers learn how to protect themselves and their property.
We're answering your questions on how to improve the safety of yourself and your family, whether you're traveling, trying to recover stolen property, or investigating the products your children use.
Traveling? Stay safe by investigating your destination, including visiting the State Department website.
Looking to recover stolen property? Your best bet is to check Craigslist, eBay, and to give a photo to local police.
Want to keep up on the latest product recalls? Along with our own ABC7's 7 on Your Side page, Michael Finney recommends visiting Recalls.gov to stay updated.
For more tips on how to keep safe, follow this link.
