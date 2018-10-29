7 wounded in late-night shooting at Riverside nightclub, police say

Police investigate shooting in Riverside, California on Monday, October 29, 2018. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Seven people were shot and wounded late Sunday evening at a nightclub in Riverside, authorities said.

The shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight, occurred within and outside Sevilla Nightclub Riverside in the 3200 block of Mission Inn Avenue, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department said.

Most of the gunshot victims transported themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that none of their injuries were life-threatening.

No suspect was in custody.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcaliforniau.s. & worldmass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No survivors expected after Indonesia Lion Air flight crashes with 189 aboard
Bay Area continues to honor synagogue shooting victims
North Bay couple gets engaged inside haunted house
Social media site used by synagogue shooting suspect struggling to stay online
10,000 customers affected by Raley's security breach after laptop stolen
Violent carjacking suspect arrested in Oakland
Faith community holds interfaith vigil for victims of Synagogue shooting
Teenager kayaking in San Mateo badly hurt after being hit by boat
Show More
Red Sox defeat Dodgers to win club's 9th World Series
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect tells police he wanted all Jews to die
Pittsburgh shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Candyman: A real-life Houston Halloween horror story
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
More News