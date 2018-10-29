RIVERSIDE, Calif. --Seven people were shot and wounded late Sunday evening at a nightclub in Riverside, authorities said.
The shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight, occurred within and outside Sevilla Nightclub Riverside in the 3200 block of Mission Inn Avenue, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department said.
Most of the gunshot victims transported themselves to a hospital, the spokesperson said, adding that none of their injuries were life-threatening.
No suspect was in custody.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.