San Francisco city attorney subpoenas 8 organizations, including PG&E, in Public Works corruption investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's city attorney just announced that he issued eight subpoenas as part of a public corruption investigation stemming from charges filed against Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru and restaurateur Nick Bovis.

RELATED: SF Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru resigns in wake of corruption scandal

Dennis Herrera issued the subpoenas on Wednesday for records from eight companies and nonprofits that his office believes were involved in funneling donations to fund city programs and events, including funding for Public Works holiday parties.

The subpoenas are being served on PG&E, construction firms Webcor, Pankow and Clark Construction, recycling company Recology and three nonprofits -- Lefty O'Doul's Foundation for Kids, the SF Parks Alliance and the SF Clean City Coalition.

"We're following the facts, and we're following the money," Herrera said. "We are going to follow the evidence wherever it leads. We will get to the bottom of this. San Franciscans deserve no less."

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopg&edennis herreracorruptioninvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of Richmond school
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
LIVE: Update on search for missing SC girl, 6
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Show More
2020 hopefuls look ahead to Super Tuesday
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Colin Kaepernick to release memoir
Bay Area family finally reunited after coronavirus quarantine
Bail denied for former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder case
More TOP STORIES News