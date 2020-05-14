Grads On 7

#GradsOn7: ABC7 honors Bay Area high school seniors

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of high school seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area will graduate this year without the pomp and circumstance of traditional graduation ceremonies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. During these extraordinary times, ABC7 wants to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments.

#GRADSON7: Here's how you can submit photos, be featured

With #GradsOn7, ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms starting in May and running through graduation season. This week, we are honoring students from Acalanes High School and Heritage High School. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Go here for more info on how you can submit photos and be featured in #GradsOn7, or submit your contact information below and an ABC7 team member will contact you with further information. Thank you!



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
