ABC7 I-Team reporter Dan Noyes asks PG&E tough questions amid public safety power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- During a Wednesday night update on the ongoing public safety power shutoffs, ABC& News I-Team reporter Dan Noyes asked PG&E the tough questions.Noyes pressed PG&E about the outages and even asked if they had anything to say to their customers. He pointed out Governer Newsoms statment about PG&E, saying that customers are paying for years of mismanagement.Noyes has been covering PG&E extensively since January when the company filed for bankruptcy. It is facing massive liabilities related to recent deadly wildfires.See PG&E's response to the tough questions in the video player above.