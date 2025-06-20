East Bay residents still dealing with PG&E power shutoffs amid windy conditions

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- Strong winds in the Livermore area Friday prompted a series of public safety power shutoffs.

PG &E says they've been monitoring the weather event for days.

Spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian says the strong gusts are biggest risk factor when it comes to potential fires.

"We can see things like branches getting thrown into our lines, debris, healthy trees getting uprooted because of the powerful winds," she said.

Those powerful winds disrupted one Livermore neighborhood Friday.

Rollin Harding and his wife have lived in their house for 56 years.

PG &E shut off the power for the Hardings and some of their neighbors after some branches from a nearby tree collided with a power line.

"If it were more than several hours, then it would be a problem," Harding said.

Harding took us into his backyard to show us some of the other trees that worry him. Pointing out not just the vegetation, but the power poles that run close by.

"On the other side of the house, on the other side of this one down by the apartments, that's one that's really vulnerable," said Harding.

For those who have lost power, PG &E has set up community resource centers in several locations.

At the Livermore one, Sarkissian tells us those who use it can get a bag of supplies to help them get through the PSPS.

"It's got water, a little snack bar. It's got a portable charger and also a blanket," Sarkissian said.

Despite the blustery conditions, PG &E says they've tried to keep the number of people impacted small while still prioritizing safety.

"That's all by design. We have been working to underground lines. We've also hardened the lines that are above ground and the equipment that's above ground. And we're able to sort of narrow things down," said Sarkissian.