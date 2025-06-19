The counties that could be impacted are Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara

PG&E begins Bay Area power shutoffs with more possible through Saturday to prevent wildfires

PG&E has turned off power in a small part of Contra Costa County due to increasing fire danger, as other parts of the Bay Area could face outages in the coming days.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- PG &E has turned off power in parts of Contra Costa County due to increasing fire danger, as other parts of the Bay Area could face outages in the coming days.

The "Public Safety Power Shutoff" started Thursday morning near the Concord Pavilion and according to the PG &E map, only 73 customers are affected. It's south of Pittsburgh and Antioch in and near the Concord Hills and Black Diamond Mines areas. PG &E says the restoration is to be determined.

In Contra Costa, Alameda, and Santa Clara counties, the alert for potential public safety power shutoffs is through Saturday. The shutoffs could potentially impact about 1,000 customers.

In years past, these public safety power shutoffs used to impact large areas of the Bay Area but now, PG &E says it's working to minimize the impacts to customers.

It says this is precautionary and that all of this is considered because of high winds and dry conditions.

"Things like dry conditions, windy conditions, vegetation on the ground that make us really concerned about the possibility of a catastrophic wildfire," PG &E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian said. "So if we see enough of those factors come together, we will turn off the power proactively."

In the counties facing public safety power shutoffs, around 650 in Alameda County could be affected, 275 in Contra Costa County and about 50 in Santa Clara County.