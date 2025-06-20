PG&E fined $7M, could face criminal penalties for 2022 San Mateo Co. fire sparked by wires

WOODSIDE, Calif. (KGO) -- PG &E is being fined $7 million and could potentially face criminal penalties. It stems from a fire that broke out in Woodside in San Mateo County in June of 2022.

No structures were damaged, but four firefighters were injured.

The California Public Utilities Commission began its investigation the day after it broke out. Through its findings, PG &E is now being cited for 10 violations.

The CPUC says "the cause of the fire was most likely contact or arcing" between two circuits.

We spoke with Mark Toney, executive director of The Utility Reform Network.

"We're not talking about a tree falling against the wire, we're not talking about you know, high winds, we're talking about two lines that got so close together that electricity jumped from one to the other and caused a fire," Toney said.

The CPUC's report explains that PG &E had evidence of the wires not meeting minimum clearance requirements back in 2016.

Yet for nearly six years, no clear action was taken to address the issue.

In that time, the report says the area was inspected 19 times but PG &E logged no additional warnings.

"Inspections are good, it's good PG &E is doing inspections, but they need to follow that up for taking the action for safety," Toney said.

Toney said the $7 million fine will be paid by shareholders, not customers.

We reached out to PG &E regarding the citation and are waiting to hear back.

District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told ABC7 News his office has considered both criminal and civil penalties.