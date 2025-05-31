24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
PG&E reported malfunction 11 minutes prior to start of recent brush fire near Tracy: CPUC report

Saturday, May 31, 2025 11:30PM
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of our first big wildfires of the season may be connected to PG&E equipment.

The company told state regulators, CAL FIRE has seized its equipment in connection with the Midway Fire near Tracy that happened back on May 22.

PG&E says a transmission line had an "abnormal field condition" and was de-energized for safety.

CAL FIRE reported the start of the Midway Fire 11 minutes later.

The fire burned 261 acres and briefly threatened some buildings near Altamont Pass.

PG&E is investigating the incident.

