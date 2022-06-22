California wildfires

San Mateo Co. wildfire now 20 acres, 20% contained, CAL FIRE says; evacuation orders lifted

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and has been taken to the hospital.
By and ABC7 News Digital Staff
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE says that the 20-acre Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County is now 20% contained, as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday,

All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings on the six-alarm fire.

During a briefing at 5:30 p.m., officials said the fire is burning in a north to northwesterly direction towards north Canada Road and crews are actively working to protect homes at risk of catching fire.

Officials say a firefighter was injured while battling the blaze and has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.



Multiple agencies are assisting in the fire response, which includes support from the air, the CAL FIRE spokesperson said.

Firefighters initially responded to two fires shortly after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive and the California Highway Patrol reported that smoke was visible from Interstate Highway 280.

All evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings.


The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has moved the evacuation and reunification center from Cañada College Theatre to Veterans Memorial Senior Center in Redwood City.

Stanford University also reported impacts as a result of the fire, with a power outage affecting many parts of the campus due to a downed PG&E transmission line, school officials said on Twitter.

Smoke from the fire may be visible from campus but there is no threat to the campus as of late Tuesday afternoon, Stanford officials said.

According to PG&E's website, thousands of customers are without power throughout parts of San Mateo County including areas in the evacuation zone.

San Mateo County Parks tweeted that Edgewood Park is closed due to the fire burning in a portion of the park.



Video and images sent to ABC7 from viewers, showed smoke rising from the hillside where the fire started which could be seen from as far away as Alameda.

Thankfully, CAL FIRE says no structures have been damaged or lost in this fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.


Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

