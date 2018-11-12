<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4673747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The death toll has risen to 29 in the Camp Fire, matching California's record for deaths in a single fire. Another 228 remain unaccounted for as crews stepped up the search for bodies and missing people. (Mason Trinca for The Washington Post via Getty Images)