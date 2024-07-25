Acorn Fire: Forward progress stopped on wildfire burning near Upper Lake in Lake Co.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Acorn Fire burning near Upper Lake in Lake County, according to CAL FIRE.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Acorn Fire burning near Upper Lake in Lake County, according to CAL FIRE.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Acorn Fire burning near Upper Lake in Lake County, according to CAL FIRE.

Forward progress has been stopped on the Acorn Fire burning near Upper Lake in Lake County, according to CAL FIRE.

UPPER LAKE, Calif. (KGO) -- Forward progress has been stopped on the Acorn Fire burning near Upper Lake in Lake County, according to CAL FIRE.

The wildfire which scorched more than 150 acres and prompted evacuations broke out Thursday afternoon near the 1000 block of Manzanita Circle.

RELATED: Arson suspect arrested for allegedly starting Park Fire near Chico by pushing flaming car into gully

The fire prompted the Lake County Sheriff's Office to issue multiple evacuation warnings.

CAL FIRE says firefighters will remain on scene throughout Thursday night and into Friday as they work to build control lines.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.