ACCUWEATHER

What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health

EMBED </>More Videos

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather. (California Highway Patrol)

If you happen to inhale wildfire smoke, you could be breathing in all kinds of dangerous things, according to AccuWeather.

"It's not only wood, it's also everything else in the forest. It could be structures. Especially if there's cars or any other industrial things being burned, that just adds a lot of factors into what's in the wildfire smoke," AccuWeather meteorologist Faith Eherts explained.

Small particles can enter your lungs, making it harder to breathe. You could also be inhaling toxic gases from burning synthetic materials.

MORE: Wildfire weather: How massive blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

"It could be chemicals and rubber and whatever is stored in the house; that's added to the mix and that can be particularly more toxic," ear, nose and throat specialist Dr. Andrew Ordon said.

Carbon monoxide is the most common gas found in wildfire smoke. It can be deadly, even in small quantities.

Heat is also a major threat. When toxic gases heat up, they can burn your respiratory tract. When the air gets hot enough, a single breath can be fatal.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatheru.s. & worldwildfirebrush firefirehealthdisaster
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny day, warmer afternoon
What to do if you're returning to a flooded home
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More accuweather
WEATHER
Spare the Air Alert in effect Saturday
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny day, warmer afternoon
High fire danger prompts East Bay parks to ban open flames
VIDEO: Police help bride caught in floods on her wedding day
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
More Weather
Top Stories
Memorial service held for CHP officer killed in line of duty in Fairfield
Brentwood police search for missing 13-year-old boy
Holy Fire: Suspect's arraignment suspended after bizarre outbursts
2-alarm fire burns fencing company in Pleasanton
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
7 reasons why black cats rule
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Show More
Fat cat seeking the purrfect new home
Police use Taser on 87-year-old cutting dandelions with a knife
Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty
Union City police arrest Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting ride share passenger
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
More News