Flynn Fire: Forward progress stopped on 500-acre wildfire burning at Altamont Pass near Livermore

Crews have contained 70% of a vegetation fire sparked by a burning car along Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass.

Crews have contained 70% of a vegetation fire sparked by a burning car along Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass.

Crews have contained 70% of a vegetation fire sparked by a burning car along Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass.

Crews have contained 70% of a vegetation fire sparked by a burning car along Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. -- Crews have contained 70% of a vegetation fire sparked by a burning car along Interstate Highway 580 near the Altamont Pass, CAL FIRE said Friday morning.

The Flynn Fire, which started around 9:45 p.m. Thursday on I-580 east of the Altamont Pass near North Flynn Road, extended to 500 acres before firefighters stopped it from further spreading, according to CAL FIRE's update at 6:50 a.m. Friday.

"Weather and terrain continued to impact containment efforts but firefighters worked diligently and were able to stop forward progress," CAL FIRE said.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures in the fire.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.