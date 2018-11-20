As firefighters continue to work to contain the historically devastating Camp Fire, one question is on the minds of many who were affected: What started it?The cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, but victims sued Pacific Gas & Electric last week, accusing the utility company of failing to maintain its infrastructure, thereby causing the fire.The November 2018 fire, which is both the deadliest and most destructive in California history, is not the only recent wildfire whose cause is under investigation.While the cause of some remains unknown, some, such as 2003's Cedar Fire, were determined to be started by human-related causes, while others, such as 2012's Rush Fire, were caused by Mother Nature.The Camp Fire is both the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.: Still under investigationThe Carr Fire destroyed 1,604 structures, making it nearly as destructive as the Witch Fire. At 229,651 acres, it was among the largest in state history. Eight people died as a result of the Carr Fire.Human RelatedThe Mendocino Complex Fires were by far the largest in state history, burning more than 459,000 acres. The fires destroyed 280 structures and caused one death.Still under investigationAt 281,893 acres, the Thomas Fire was the second largest fire in state history. It destroyed 1,063 structures and caused two deaths.Still under investigationThe Tubbs Fire destroyed 5,636 structures. Until the Camp Fire, it was most destructive wildfire in state history. The Tubbs Fire was also among the most deadly recent fires, killing 22 people.Still under investigationThe Valley Fire burned 1,955 structures, one of the most destructive in state history.ElectricalThe Rush Fire was among the state's largest at 271,911 acres in California (with an additional 43,666 acres in Nevada). Fortunately, it destroyed no structures and caused no deaths.LightningThe fire destroyed 1,650 structures, making it the sixth most destructive in state history. At 197,990 acres, it was also among the 10 largest.PowerlinesThe Cedar Fire killed 15 people and destroyed 2,820 structures. It is also the third largest in state history, burning 273,246 acres.Human RelatedThe Tunnel Fire was the third deadliest in state history, killing 25 people. It also destroyed 2,900 structures, making it the third most destructive.RekindleThe Rattlesnake Fire killed 15 people, one of the deadliest in state history.ArsonThis fire killed 29 people. Until the Camp Fire, Griffith Park was the deadliest wildfire in California history.Unknown