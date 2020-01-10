perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Shadow!

Meet Shadow at the Peninsula Humane Society SPCA! He's an 11-year-old neutered male pug mix. He's a mellow and independent gentleman looking for a quiet household where he can relax with his people.

Shadow is a proud graduate of the TAILS program, a partnership between PHS/SPCA and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

"TAILS" stands for Transitioning Animals Into Loving Situations and the program pairs shelter dogs with minimum-security inmates to give the dogs round-the-clock care and gives the inmates an avenue for developing skills and making their time more meaningful.

Want to snuggle with this puggle? Ask for Shadow, ID# A836089.

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022

www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project

10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
