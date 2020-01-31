perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Kona!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Kona at Humane Society Silicon Valley!

This 15-month-old medium crossbreed is a super goofy girl with a wiggly personality.

She grew up in a bubble so she's very nervous in new environments, but once she finds her people, she is not shy and loves to show her people affection.

Since Kona is anxious in new spaces, a new home with an enclosed yard in a quiet neighborhood would be preferred.

Basically, Kona is a big puppy with lots of bounce and would be excellent company for a homebody!

Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook

San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook

Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022

www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook

Green Dog Rescue Project

10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
