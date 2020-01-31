Meet Perfect Pet Kona!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meet Kona at Humane Society Silicon Valley!This 15-month-old medium crossbreed is a super goofy girl with a wiggly personality.She grew up in a bubble so she's very nervous in new environments, but once she finds her people, she is not shy and loves to show her people affection.Since Kona is anxious in new spaces, a new home with an enclosed yard in a quiet neighborhood would be preferred.Basically, Kona is a big puppy with lots of bounce and would be excellent company for a homebody!901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-2133201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35481450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-70228323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-213310342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377