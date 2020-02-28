perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pet Mark!

This image shows Mark, a 5-year-old cat up for adoption from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. Ask for Mark ID# A859991. (Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mark has purrfected the come hither look, and once you enter his orbit, you'll completely surrender to his charms.

Mark is a five-year old neutered male short haired cat with a striking coat of speckled brown tabby on the top part of his body, and brilliant white on the bottom half.

As if his coat wasn't unique enough, Mark also has sparkling green eyes rimmed in black. He's a stunner for sure. As a gregarious and loving cat, Mark's purrsonality matches his good looks too.

Ready to adopt this charmer? Ask for Mark ID# A859991.

He's waiting to meet you at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook

