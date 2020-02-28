Meet Perfect Pet Mark!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mark has purrfected the come hither look, and once you enter his orbit, you'll completely surrender to his charms.Mark is a five-year old neutered male short haired cat with a striking coat of speckled brown tabby on the top part of his body, and brilliant white on the bottom half.As if his coat wasn't unique enough, Mark also has sparkling green eyes rimmed in black. He's a stunner for sure. As a gregarious and loving cat, Mark's purrsonality matches his good looks too.Ready to adopt this charmer? Ask for Mark ID# A859991.He's waiting to meet you at1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010(650)340-7022201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-35488323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621(510) 569-07021590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501(510) 337-8565201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213Phone 415-522-3548171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949(415) 506-6265901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035(408) 262-213310342 Old Redwood HwyWindsor, Calif. 95492(707) 433-4377