SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mark has purrfected the come hither look, and once you enter his orbit, you'll completely surrender to his charms.
Mark is a five-year old neutered male short haired cat with a striking coat of speckled brown tabby on the top part of his body, and brilliant white on the bottom half.
As if his coat wasn't unique enough, Mark also has sparkling green eyes rimmed in black. He's a stunner for sure. As a gregarious and loving cat, Mark's purrsonality matches his good looks too.
Ready to adopt this charmer? Ask for Mark ID# A859991.
He's waiting to meet you at Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
San Francisco SPCA
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Meet Perfect Pet Mark!
PERFECT PET
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News