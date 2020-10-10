perfect pet

Meet Perfect Pets Annie the dog and cat siblings Joey and Phoebe!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today we have a double dose of Perfect Pets.

Meet Annie the dog and cat siblings Joey and Phoebe!

Annie is a medium cross breed, just under seven-years-old.

We're told she needs a single family home where she is the star of the show! She's great with kids, a fast-learner and treat motivated and she loves squeaky toys.

If you're interested go to hssv.org, or call 408-262-2133.

Joey and his sister Phoebe are brother and sister kitties.

They are a little cautious and shy, but since coming to the shelter, we're told they've become sweet and curious kittens that love to play and play.

They're spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and ready for adoption.

If you're interested in meeting these two, call 415-506-6225 or visit marinhumane.org.

Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
