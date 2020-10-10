SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today we have a double dose of Perfect Pets.
Meet Annie the dog and cat siblings Joey and Phoebe!
Annie is a medium cross breed, just under seven-years-old.
We're told she needs a single family home where she is the star of the show! She's great with kids, a fast-learner and treat motivated and she loves squeaky toys.
If you're interested go to hssv.org, or call 408-262-2133.
Joey and his sister Phoebe are brother and sister kitties.
They are a little cautious and shy, but since coming to the shelter, we're told they've become sweet and curious kittens that love to play and play.
They're spayed and neutered, vaccinated, and ready for adoption.
If you're interested in meeting these two, call 415-506-6225 or visit marinhumane.org.
Marin Humane
171 Bel Marin Keys Boulevard, Novato, Calif. 94949
(415) 506-6265
www.marinhumane.org
Facebook
Other Organizations involved with ABC7 News' Perfect Pet:
San Francisco SPCA Mission Adoption Center
201 Alabama Street, San Francisco, Calif. 94103-4213
Phone 415-522-3548
www.sfspca.org
Facebook
Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA
1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame, Calif. 94010
(650)340-7022
www.peninsulahumanesociety.org
Facebook
East Bay SPCA
8323 Baldwin Street, Oakland, Calif. 94621
(510) 569-0702
www.eastbayspca.org
Facebook
Alameda Animal Shelter
1590 Fortmann Way, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 337-8565
www.alamedaanimalshelter.org
Facebook
Humane Society Silicon Valley
901 Ames Avenue, Milpitas, Calif. 95035
(408) 262-2133
www.hssv.org
Facebook
Green Dog Rescue Project
10342 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, Calif. 95492
www.greendogproject.org
Facebook
(707) 433-4377
Meet Perfect Pets Annie the dog and cat siblings Joey and Phoebe!
PERFECT PET
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News