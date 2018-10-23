Alameda County DA will not charge BART officer involved in Oakland shooting

The Alameda County District Attorney's office said they will not charge a BART Officer in a fatal shooting in Oakland last January. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Alameda County District Attorney's office said they will not charge a BART Officer in a fatal shooting in Oakland last January.

Officer Joseph Mateu shot and killed 28-year-old Sahleem Tindle while responding to gunfire near the station.

Body cam video, released by BART, showed Officer Mateu responding to the shots, then coming upon two men struggling. He screams for them to show their hands ... then fires three shots.

Tindle's family had demanded that the officer be fired and prosecuted.
Read BART's full statement about the DA's decision below:

Any fatal shooting involving a BART police officer is a tragedy, regardless of the circumstances. BART continues to extend its sympathies to the family of Shaleem Tindle.

The investigation was completed by the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. The BART Police Department fully cooperated with both agencies but was not involved in the work of this independent investigation.

The District Attorney's Final Report concludes the evidence does not justify criminal charges against Officer Joseph Mateu. Those findings include:

"The evidence, including the analysis of the body camera footage, indicates that Mr. Tindle in fact was holding the pistol in his right hand at the time the officer fired."

"Once officer Mateu realized that a shooting had already taken place, it was not unreasonable for him to believe that further shooting could be imminent. This required officer Mateu to make rapid decisions in a dangerous situation"

"Mr. Tindle was the major donor of the DNA found on the Sig Sauer pistol."

"The credible and admissible evidence shows that officer Mateu acted in what he actually and reasonably believed to be self-defense and defense of others. The examined evidence does not support the contention that the shooting of Mr. Tindle was criminal."

At this point we cannot comment further due to pending litigation.
