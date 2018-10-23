The Alameda County District Attorney's office said they will not charge a BART Officer in a fatal shooting in Oakland last January.Officer Joseph Mateu shot and killed 28-year-old Sahleem Tindle while responding to gunfire near the station.Body cam video, released by BART, showed Officer Mateu responding to the shots, then coming upon two men struggling. He screams for them to show their hands ... then fires three shots.Tindle's family had demanded that the officer be fired and prosecuted.