AMBER Alert issued for San Jose girl, father accused of stabbing mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a San Jose girl after officials say she was abducted by her father. Two-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen Sunday night around 10 p.m. in San Jose. Officials say her father, Victor Magana, is armed and dangerous.

The pair was last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. California license plate number: 7XJX025.

Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Magana is 24-year-old, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Bethanie or her father is asked to call 911 immediately.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josechild abductionsjpdamber alertabductionstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather forecast: Coldest day of week, breezy afternoon
Raider fans look to 1st Vegas season after devastating Coliseum finale
SF Dungeness crab season begins after delay
Hallmark to reinstate same-sex marriage ad it pulled
Mini Australian shepherd stolen from outside SF grocery store
Raider Nation says goodbye to team during last game at Coliseum
Raiders fall to Jaguars 20-16 in final game at Coliseum
Show More
Pixar's 'Wind' is metaphor for immigration, Korean family's fear and hope
Oakland Raiders fan gets ticket to final home game
Medical convention returning to San Francisco
Madison Bumgarner reaches 5-year, $85M deal with D-backs, sources say
Derek Carr booed as Raiders lose final game in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News