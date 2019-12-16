AMBER Alert issued for San Jose girl, father accused of stabbing mother

THIS AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO INCLUDE SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY pic.twitter.com/8gq506RZMA — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 16, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a San Jose girl after officials say she was abducted by her father. Two-year-old Bethanie Carraza was last seen Sunday night around 10 p.m. in San Jose. Officials say her father, Victor Magana, is armed and dangerous.The pair was last seen in a light green 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe. California license plate number: 7XJX025.Police say Magana stabbed the girl's mother at a residence in the 500 block of South 11th Street in San Jose before the abduction. The mother was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.Magana is 24-year-old, 5'4", 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone who sees Bethanie or her father is asked to call 911 immediately.