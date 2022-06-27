derailment

Amtrak train with 243 passengers derails in Missouri after hitting dump truck; injuries reported

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
By Emily Shapiro
Amtrak train derails in Missouri; injuries reported

MENDON, Mo. -- About eight cars of an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri, according to Amtrak and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Injuries have been reported but it was not immediately clear how many, Amtrak said.

Passenger Rob Nightingale describes what happened when his car tipped to the side during an Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.



Passenger Rob Nightingale, 58, told ABC News Live his car tipped to the side and he climbed through a window to escape. He said he saw a little girl crying and her family trying to comfort her.
Nightingale said he saw some people covered in blood.


Responders examine the scene of Amtrak train derailment with passengers near Salisbury, Mo., June 27, 2022. (Rob Nightingale)


The train was en route from Los Angeles to Chicago with 243 passengers on board at the time of the crash, which took place at about 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said.



Passengers stand around several cars of an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Mo., June 27, 2022.(Rob Nightingale)



Missouri Public Safety officials, highway patrol troopers and other personnel are responding, Gov. Mike Parson tweeted.

Mendon is about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri.
This comes one day after an Amtrak train collided with a car in California, killing three people.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
