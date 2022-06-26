3 dead, 2 seriously injured after car, Amtrak train collide in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD (KGO) -- Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured after an Amtrak train and car collided in Brentwood Sunday afternoon, according to East Contra Costa Fire Department.Firefighters responded to the collision around 1 p.m. in the 3000 block of Orwood Road.Fire officials say the two who survived the crash, which included a child, suffered major injuries. One of them was flown to John Muir while the other was transported by ground.Department officials say they are called out to this location at least once or twice a year because this is a train crossing without a traffic guard.The cause of the crash is under investigation.