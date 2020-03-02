Another suspect arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say another arrest has been made after video surfaced showing an Asian man being attacked while collecting cans in the city's Bayview neighborhood.

20-year-old Dwayne Grayson was taken into custody from his San Francisco home on Thursday, Feb. 27. Today, police say 56-year-old San Francisco resident Jonathan Amerson "surrendered himself at Bayview Police Station at approximately 11:30 am."

VIDEO: Elderly Asian man attacked, humiliated while collecting cans in San Francisco neighborhood

He was booked on multiple charges - Two counts of robbery and two counts of elder abuse.

"The second set of charges stem from a prior incident approximately two months ago in which Amerson reportedly robbed the same victim of his recycling materials in the same area," SFPD said in a press release.

Amerson's picture will be released Monday, police said.

RELATED: SF leaders host unity rally after disturbing video shows Asian man attacked while collecting cans in Bayview District

Police are thanking the community's cooperation and assistance in making the arrest.

"This arrest is the direct result of cooperation and assistance from the community and efforts by officers assigned to Bayview Police Station and the Special Investigations Division who have been working tirelessly to identify the involved parties," officials said.

This is still an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444.

There is also a GoFundMe account for the victim's family. You can donate here.

