Suspect arrested after attack on Asian man collecting cans caught on video, SFPD says

An image from video that shows an elderly man being attacked in San Francisco's Bayview District. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police say an arrest has been made after video surfaced showing an Asian man being attacked while collecting cans in the city's Bayview neighborhood. There is a second suspect, officials say.



The announcement was made Thursday afternoon after a Community Unity and Healing rally on Osceola Lane, the same street where the attacked happened.

San Francisco city officials held the unity event as an attempt to bring together the Asian-American and African-American communities to break down barriers around stereotypes and mistrust.

"I want to be clear: We don't want to try and bait any kind of race war," says Mayor London Breed. "We live in the same community, we go to the same grocery stores, our kids go to the same schools. And it's important that we bridge that gap."

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspects.

