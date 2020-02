Get help with elder abuse issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you or a loved one need help with issues like elder abuse, exploitation, neglect or mistreatment, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.(415) 355-6700 (24 hours)(800) 814-0009 (24 hours)24-hour hotline to report adult abuse and suspicious abusive activity in San Francisco. Calls can be confidential or anonymous. The hotline is staffed with social workers to assess the situation and take the next steps necessary to assist the victim.(510) 577-35001-866-CALL-APS1-866-225-527724-hour elder abuse hotline, assistance with physical abuse and financial abuse.(408) 975-4900Report acts of elder abuse in Santa Clara County to gain help and resources.Non-urgent reports of suspected dependent adult/elder abuse and neglect can be filed here (415)-750-4111(650)-424-1411A resource center with 14 locations in San Francisco, accommodating various languages, with services and information to elders on their rights legally, financially, medically and more.(415) 292-8888(414) 292-9989 (For Hearing Impaired)A nonprofit designed to increase the quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families.(800) 222-80001-855-4-VICTIMInformation center on what to do when you suspect elder abuse or neglect is taking place.Learn warning signs that an older adult might be experiencing, or at increased risk of experiencing abuse.If abuse occurred in nursing home, rehab center, care facility or adult day program, contact Long-Term Care Ombudsman CRISIS-line: 1-800-231-4024Citizen's Guide to Preventing Elder AbuseLearn how to protect yourselves from becoming victims of financial, physical or emotional abuse.Fact sheets in English, Spanish and Chinese on a range of topics important to long-term care consumers.(800) 474-1116(415) 974-5171Dedicated to preserving the dignity, independence and well-being of aging adults and people living with disabilities.(415) 750-4111