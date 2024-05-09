Here's how empty the Coliseum is for A's last season in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Attendance for Oakland A's games at the Coliseum are much lower so far compared to last season, according to MLB data.

The peak attendance for the first 21 games this season was Opening Day at around 13,500 fans. The lowest attendance was Monday, when it was less than 2,900. Last season, opening day had over 25,000 fans.

Last year's attendance through the first 21 home games was 201,101 attendees. This year's attendance through the first 21 home games is 128,664 attendees.

"Manfred and Fisher have done the impossible and have lessened my interest in major league baseball," said Bob Bales, an A's fan from Petaluma. "I will never be a Giants fan, and I will go see them in Sacramento and I will go see them in Vegas but it will never be the same for me."

The fans who are going to the games are reliving memories from the many years the A's were in Oakland. The team has been based in the city since 1968.

"We just sit here and we talk and sometimes we throw the baseball and it is kind of a lowkey easy thing to do," said Eric Scriven, an A's fan from Napa. "I am going to miss it, yeah."

Other fans who have been to games frequently this year say it's the lowest turnout they've seen.

Average attendance so far this year is a little over 6,000 attendees per game.

The projected home game attendance for the 2024 season is about 496,287 attendees -- the third worst turnout for the team. Both 1977 and 1979 had lower attendance numbers.

"I have been going to games for years and some days it's kind of crowded, others we are the only ones dancing," said Jesse Feldman, a fan from San Leandro.

Jesse brought his son to the game with him. For them it was about spending time together, but it's tough knowing it's the A's last season.

"It is just sad because I have loved the A's all my life," Ethan said. "He has brought me here since I was a baby and my whole childhood is right here in this stadium."

