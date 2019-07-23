San Francisco Chinatown community rallies for change after 2 seniors beaten in broad daylight

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Chinatown community is rallying together for change after the most recent violent attack on their streets, where one of the Chinatown Benevolent Association leaders and his friend were beaten by four men at the corner of Stockton and Pacific last week.

This marks the eighth violent crime to happen in the Chinese community in the district this year and neighbors say enough is enough.

More than 200 community leaders, San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin, SFPD Captain Robert Yick and others packed the Benevolent Association's headquarters Monday morning.



"The purpose of this meeting was for community leaders to get together and to work together on solutions. I think it's really about showing patrons that are coming here to Chinatown if they see something, let us know," says Captain Yick.

One of the victims in last week's crime, Hongchang Huang, was in attendance, face bruised and apprehensive to speak on camera but said he was apprehensive about being out in Chinatown. He is optimistic for change after seeing the response from Monday's meeting.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF

While Supervisor Peskin said the response time of 30 minutes to the incident was unacceptable, SFPD responded within minutes. SFPD plans to increase patrols and extend hours for officers to be on foot patrol to increase visibility.

Captain Yick also says security cameras, which have been in the works for two years, will be installed within the next six weeks.

This most recent violent attack comes after the notable brutal beating of 89-year old Yik Oi Huang at a park in Visitacion Valley in January. The great-grandmother's condition has been in decline since the incident and she is now residing at an assisted care facility.

A $20,000 reward is now being offered to help find the four men responsible for this most latest attack. The donations from various benevolent associations and community members will also go toward anyone who steps up to testify in the case.

