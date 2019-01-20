Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley

A sketch was released on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 of a man suspected in the attack of Yik Oi Huang in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the brutal beating of an 88-year-old great-grandmother in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

Police say Yik Oi Huang was on her morning walk on January 8 when she was beaten unconscious and left for dead at a playground.

RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground

Huang remains hospitalized with head injuries, a broken spine, hand and ribs.



Investigators believe the suspect, Keonte Gathron, attacked Huang in the park and then entered her home across the street before fleeing the area. Gathron was arrested after committing another robbery, police said.

"San Francisco Police Department investigators worked tirelessly to identify a suspect in this case," said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. "This is an ongoing investigation and we will have further details to follow later in the week. But we want to express our gratitude to neighbors and leaders in the Visitacion Valley community who worked closely with our investigators to address this act of senseless violence."

RELATED: Family seeks change after 88-year-old grandmother brutally beaten

Although an arrest has been made if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
