Family relieved after suspect arrested in beating of beloved grandmother in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in the brutal beating of an 88-year-old great-grandmother in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood. (Sasanna Yee)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police have made an arrest in the brutal beating of a beloved 88 year old grandmother. The crime happened earlier this month in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

The family of 88-year-old Yik Oi Huang reacted to word an arrest in her brutal beating and robbery.

"It is mixed emotions... there certainly is relief that if there is someone (arrested) who caused harm to their grandma, that this person might be able to cause harm to another person," said family spokesperson Cynthia Choi.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF

Police reports 18-year-old Keonte Gathron was arrested Saturday in San Francisco after committing another robbery. Details of that crime are unclear.

Police believe Gathron beat Huang the morning of Jan. 8 in a park in Visitacion Valley, before breaking into her home across the street.

RELATED: Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground

"I'm glad a suspect was apprehended, this is a heinous crime and doing this to a senior is unheard of," said San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton.

Huang's family says she remains in critical condition, with a shattered face along with a broken spine, hand and ribs.


The crime shook the community and a safety forum was held on Saturday. Police assured neighbors they've increased patrols.

"Anybody who comes to our community to harm a senior or child, we're gonna find them," Walton added.

Huang's family says there are signs she is improving.

RELATED: Family seeks change after 88-year-old grandmother brutally beaten

"She's reacting to family members on their visits, a slight improvement, they're very hopeful what they are seeing," Cynthia Choi added.

Gathron is being held in the San Francisco County Jail. He denied an interview request by ABC7 News on Sunday.

Although an arrest has been made if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Go here if you'd like to contribute to a GoFundMe to raise money for the victim's medical bills if no reward is collected
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultelderly womanSFPDattempted murderelder abusewoman attackedattackpoliceinvestigationarrestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
$10K reward offered for info leading to arrest in case of elderly woman attacked in SF
88-year old woman brutally beaten in SF park, granddaughters seek change
88-year-old San Francisco woman attacked, suffers life-threatening injuries
Top Stories
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Martin Luther King Jr. Day inspires South Bay volunteers
Bay Area honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
12-year-old Illinois girl killed after snow fort collapse outside church identified
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about 2020 candidate
VIDEO: Sen. Kamala Harris answers questions after announcing she's running for president
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Few sprinkles, then sunny and dry
Sell-out crowd attends super blood wolf moon viewing party in Oakland
Eye doctor offering free eye exams to NFL refs after Saints loss
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
Bay Area single-mom makes it to ABC's 'Shark Tank'
More News