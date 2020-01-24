Another arrest made in connection to violent daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News has learned that San Francisco police have arrested another suspect involved in a brazen attack on two senior citizens in Chinatown on July 15.

ABC7 News Reporter Vic Lee tweeted the development just moments ago.



The victims -- both leaders in the Chinese community - were attacked during the lunch hour on crowded Stockton and Pacific Ave.

RELATED: New look at 3 suspects in violent, daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

The first victim was punched unconscious by one of three assailants as he was crossing the street. The suspect grabbed his gold Rolex watch off his wrist. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

A second victim was also punched and knocked to the ground as he ran to rescue his friend.

RELATED: Arrest made in violent daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

Security video showed the three suspects walking near the crime scene toward the first victim.

In October, 19-year-old Deshawn Pierson was taken into custody.

One suspect is still at-large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscochinatownarrestattackattempted robberyelder abuseelderlybeatingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
People being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, health officer says
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
Nearly 97K gallons of wine spills into Russian River after leak, report says
South Bay residents say vandals are targeting vehicles with BB gun
New CDC coronavirus warning posters at SFO
Some Bay Area hospital buildings pose risk of earthquake collapse
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Wine spills into river, former Wells Fargo CEO banned, BART canopies
Trader Joe's returns to selling 'Two-Buck Chuck' for $1.99
3 US firefighters ID'd in fatal plane crash fighting Australian fires
AccuWeather forecast: Cloudy with fog developing overnight
Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
More TOP STORIES News