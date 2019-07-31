New look at 3 suspects in violent, daylight attack of 2 seniors in San Francisco's Chinatown

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The three suspects are wanted in a series of violent assaults July 15 in San Francisco's Chinatown. Security camera images obtained by ABC7 News were taken near the crime scene, showing clear closeups of some of the suspects.

Chang Hwang was one of two people attacked crossing the street at Stockton near Pacific. One security camera video shows the three suspects about to cross the street perhaps just moments before the assault.

"The three do appear to be talking and walking quickly with some purpose as if they have a destination or something in mind," says police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychek.

RELATED: SF Chinatown community rallies for change after 2 seniors beaten in broad daylight

A still taken by a witness on his cellphone shows the first victim, a Chinatown community leader, lying unconscious just after he was attacked by the assailants who stole his gold Rolex watch. Another image shows him sitting, waiting for an ambulance.

And a short security video shows the second victim being punched and knocked to the ground as he ran to rescue his friend.

Surveillance photos show three young men, whom San Francisco police investigators believe are the suspects who violently attacked two men in Chinatown on July 15, 2019.

Surveillance photos show three young men, whom San Francisco police investigators believe are the suspects who violently attacked two men in Chinatown on July 15, 2019.



Police investigators hoped the security stills and video would help identify the assailant.

"We have the surveillance video and still videos, quite good of the three suspects," Andraychek said.

So far, police have been unsuccessful. Now they need the public's help.

Many Chinatown residents and shop owners believe they're in the midst of a crime wave. There have been other assaults and brazen car robberies.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF

One video which went viral shows a man with a stick smashing windows of cars along Stockton street.

San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar wants police to release demographic data on crime in the Chinese Community, which may reveal trends and patterns.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF

"For years, the Chinese Community has been complaining that they've been disproportinately targeted for robberies, assaults in their homes, businesses and on the street," he said.

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the latest attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscochinatownarrestassaultattackelder abusesfpdseniorssenior citizenspoliceinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Chinatown community rallies for change after 2 seniors beaten
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Family, community rally for San Francisco grandmother assaulted on playground
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 newborn dead after twins found near Fairfield dumpster
Gilroy police locate bag of ammo in creek, shotgun in suspect's car
EXCLUSIVE: Parents recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting
Ghost Ship Trial: Jury deliberation to start soon
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Expert believes Capital One hack is one of largest data breaches ever
ABC7 News Update: Capital One data breach, robocall data, Kevin Durant renovates basketball court
Show More
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
BART GM talks future for transit agency
Videos released of suspect in Bodega Bay LSD-fueled rampage, police shooting
Step-by-step account of what happened in Italian officer's stabbing death
Coliseum hosts shoe giveaway in Oakland for students
More TOP STORIES News