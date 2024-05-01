Proposed new Solano County city now has enough signatures to be put on November ballot

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- The company hoping to build a new city near Fairfield, in Solano County says it has enough signatures to qualify the project for the November ballot.

California Forever CEO Jan Sramek announced that the company has collected 20,000 signatures.

That's 60% more than required.

The billionaire-backed group that's working to build a new city in Solano County filed a ballot initiative Wednesday to take to voters.

He says the total shows that Solano County residents are excited about the plan that would build new homes for 400,000 people.

"They're all saying yes, we want to have a say in the future of this place we love. Yes, we want to end these long commutes and have good paying jobs, homes here close by. Yes, we want to have homes for us and our children, and we want to have them now," Sramek said.

The signatures will now go to the county for verification.

ABC7 News has reached out to opponents of the project for reaction, but we have yet to hear back.

