Tesla cuts entire Supercharger team in latest round of layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tesla is gutting the team behind its electric vehicle charging stations.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk announced he was laying off the entire group responsible for building its Supercharger stations. That's nearly 500 people.

MORE: There's now 1 fast-charging station for every 5 gas stations in CA, Newsom says

Musk says Tesla will slow down the construction of new charging stations and focus on the upkeep of existing chargers.

Tesla has 10,000 Superchargers in California alone, but the state is relying on a dramatic expansion to keep up with the number of EV's on the road.

MORE: Tesla laying off over 3,300 employees in CA with many in Bay Area

This comes as Tesla recently opened its Superchargers to non-Tesla vehicles. Governor Gavin Newsom announced that for every five gas stations in California, there's now one fast-charging station for electric vehicles.

This also comes after over 3,300 Tesla employees in California were laid off, including more than 1,400 employees at the Fremont factory and several dozen in Palo Alto.

