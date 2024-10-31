Family of teen injured by Navy parachutist during SF Fleet Week wants medical bills paid

Mia's parents brought her to see the Blue Angels as a celebration, as she just immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family of a 17-year-old girl who was injured by a Navy parachutist who landed on her during San Francisco Fleet Week is sharing new details about the incident.

Mia DeGuzman recorded the sky in amazement as a Navy officer on a parachute flew over a crowd. Seconds later, her life would change forever.

"He crashed landed into her and her mom and the helmet actually hit the mom in the head. He landed on top of Mia," said Tanya Gomerman, the DeGuzmans' attorney.

A moment of awe quickly turning into agony; the mom suffering a concussion, and 17-year-old Mia rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

"She sustained pelvic fractures they took her to the hospital. They did surgery. They think the surgery went well - obviously we can't tell yet," said Gomerman. "My initial concern is she going to be able to walk without a limp? Did a growth plate get hit? It sounds like, the hope is that she will be able to walk without a limp and it's not going to impede her growing. Her mom's concern is that will she be able to have kids naturally? The doctors don't know that will be possible unless they take the pins and screws out because it's holding her pelvis in place."

Several weeks after the crash, we are learning more about the family.

Mia had just arrived in the U.S. two days prior. Her parents brought her to live in the U.S. from the Philippines.

"As a celebration, took them to see the Blue Angels. So, she had no insurance yet. She had literally just come she hadn't fully unpacked her bags yet and was so excited and obviously filming this event and then this happened," said Gomerman.

Mia was set to start high school, but instead she is in the process of learning to walk again.

Luz Pena: "Is the family planning to sue the Navy?

"Our goal is not to sue. They contacted an attorney because they really didn't know how to get in touch with the Navy," said Gomerman."Step two is to make sure that this young woman has her medical bills covered and instant starting her adult life in debt and is just fully compensated for everything that she will need as a result of this crash."

In a statement, the Navy saying in part:

"Our thoughts are with the individuals involved and their family. The Navy is conducting several investigations into the incident and taking the necessary steps to ensure the highest levels of safety at future events. The Navy Parachute Team paused scheduled demonstrations to conduct this review of procedures. We cannot comment on the ongoing investigation or any pending litigations at this time."

The DeGuzman family does not have a financial amount they are seeking from the Navy. They are waiting for the medical bills and hoping for the Navy to take responsibility and for the city to also investigate so this doesn't happen again.