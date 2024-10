Parachutist lands on woman and child during San Francisco Fleet Week air show, video shows

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a Navy parachutist landed on them during the Fleet Week air show in San Francisco.

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a Navy parachutist landed on them during the Fleet Week air show in San Francisco.

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a Navy parachutist landed on them during the Fleet Week air show in San Francisco.

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a Navy parachutist landed on them during the Fleet Week air show in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A scary scene during the Fleet Week air show Sunday afternoon at Marina Green in San Francisco.

A woman and a child were taken to the hospital after a parachutist from the Navy's Leap Frog team missed the landing zone and came down in the crowd.

They suffered minor injuries, according to officials.

The Navy says it will investigate to determine the cause of the incident.