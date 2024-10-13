SF businesses get boost with Fleet Week bringing in thousands of service members and visitors

Some San Francisco neighborhoods see a big boost in business because of the much-celebrated Fleet Week.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week draws thousands of visitors to San Francisco, and with it, an estimated $10 million for the local economy.

The Blue Angels, the air shows and the ship tours are all a big hit.

Some neighborhoods see a big boost because of the much-celebrated event.

San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood sees big crowds at night and on weekends.

During Fleet Week, you'll also see many men and women in uniform.

Nearly 2,500 sailors, marines and coast guardsmen are here this week.

That means big bucks for small businesses.

"We've been packed ever since Sunday. They've been coming in every night," said the Manager of Tupelo, David DiAntonio.

At Tupelo on Grant Street, military members get Fleet Week specials.

"We've got a special veteran-made whiskey,' DiAntonio said.

Fleet Week means a big boost for sales.

"The Blue Angels flying over, the sense of buzz that Fleet Week brings, the amount of new people to the neighborhood, is something we've always thrived on," DiAntonio said.

At Sam's Grill on Broadway, Emad Elshawa says his business is up about 25% this week.

"We came out to Sam's for a burger," said Nick Gallegos of Hayward. He brought his daughter to Fleet Week.

Gallegos says he spent about $100 around the City on this Saturday and that this special event is a big deal for San Francisco.

"It needs events like this to give it a good shot in the arm," Gallegos said.

Back to all the visiting men and women in uniform...

Jersiah Gurly and Imari Augustus are sailors with the U.S. Navy and were grabbing a slice at Pizzelle Di North Beach.

For many sailors and marines, it's their first time in San Francisco.

"It's pretty cool--lots of different food cultures, lots of place to eat at," Gurley said.

"I've never been to SF before. When coming in, got to see Alcatraz and Golden Gate Bridge. That was cool," Augustus said.

"We eat, walk around, go little sightseeing at spots like Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz, the piers," said Ricky Passians with the U.S. Navy.

At Vesuvio Café in North Beach, bartender Jimmy Mauberret gets a kick out of welcoming all the young service members.

"We had a lot of people last night--a lot of sailors. I played in the 'In the Navy' by Village People--which was funny because those kids, they haven't ever heard that song. It was probably first time they heard it," Mauberret said. "Fleet Week is great for business everywhere."