San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 schedule of events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Fleet Week is back from Oct. 7 through 14, bringing the crowd-favorite Blue Angels, the Parade of Ships and more to the Bay.

Below you'll find a list of events for the entire week.

Full Schedule of Fleet Week Events

Monday, October 7:

4:30 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- Sunset Library

Tuesday, October 8:



12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- SF Zoo (requires paid admission)

-- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- SF Zoo (requires paid admission) 1:30 p.m. 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet -- Salesforce Park

1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet -- Salesforce Park 6 p.m. -- Marine Band - Brass Band -- Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, October 9:



11 a.m. -- NBSW Brass Band -- City College of San Francisco Student Union Amphitheater

-- NBSW Brass Band -- City College of San Francisco Student Union Amphitheater 12 p.m . -- 1st MARDIV Brass Band -- Yerba Buena Gardens Stone Stage

. -- 1st MARDIV Brass Band -- Yerba Buena Gardens Stone Stage 12:30 p.m. -- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco VA Medical Center - Back Picnic Tables

-- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco VA Medical Center - Back Picnic Tables 5 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet -- The Conservatory at One Sansome

-- 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet -- The Conservatory at One Sansome 5 p.m. -- NBSW Brass Band -- Japan Town Peace Plaza

-- NBSW Brass Band -- Japan Town Peace Plaza 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. -- USAF Band of the Golden West - Mobility -- Pier 39

Thursday, October 10:



12 p.m. -- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- Ferry Building

-- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- Ferry Building 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- NBSW Brass Band & SF PRIDE Band -- Castro at Jane Warner Plaza

-- NBSW Brass Band & SF PRIDE Band -- Castro at Jane Warner Plaza 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. USAF Band of the Golden West - Mobility -- Pier 39

USAF Band of the Golden West - Mobility -- Pier 39 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- Honor Our Fallen Concert -- The Herbst Theatre

Friday, October 11:



10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

-- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green

-- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green

-- STEM Center -- Marina Green 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Parade of Ships -- Along the San Francisco Waterfront

-- Parade of Ships -- Along the San Francisco Waterfront 12 p.m. -- NBSW Brass Band -- Golden Gate Park Band Shell

-- NBSW Brass Band -- Golden Gate Park Band Shell 4:30 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon, & Diamondbacks -- Union Square Plaza

-- 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon, & Diamondbacks -- Union Square Plaza 4 p.m. -- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- Park Branch Library

-- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- Park Branch Library 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero

-- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero 6 p.m. -- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- Valencia Street

-- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- Valencia Street 7 p.m. -- Port Chicago 50 -- Greater Star Theater (Must purchase tickets)

Saturday, October 12:



10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green

-- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green

-- STEM Center -- Marina Green 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- Fleet Fest -- Pier 30/32

-- Fleet Fest -- Pier 30/32 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

-- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Ghirardelli Square

-- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Ghirardelli Square 1 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Lakeside Landing

-- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Lakeside Landing 4 p.m. -- Marine Band- Brass Band -- West Portal Courtyard

-- Marine Band- Brass Band -- West Portal Courtyard 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero

-- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero 7 p.m. -- Port Chicago 50 -- Greater Star Theater (Must purchase tickets)

-- Port Chicago 50 -- Greater Star Theater (Must purchase tickets) 7:30 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Brass Band -- Chinatown Night Market

Sunday, October 13:



10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green

-- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green

-- STEM Center -- Marina Green 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Fleet Fest -- Pier 30/32

-- Fleet Fest -- Pier 30/32 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

-- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show 12 p.m. -- US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division -- Pier39

-- US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division -- Pier39 12:30 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band & NBSW Bands

Monday, October 14



10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- High School Band Challenge -- Golden Gate Park Bandshell

Ship Tours

Ship tours will start on Monday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 14 at Piers 27, 30/32, 35, and 15/17. However, on Friday, Oct. 11 there will be no tours.

All ship tours are free but there are prohibited items. You will not be allowed to bring backpacks, weapons of any kind, pets including service animals and vapes on ship tours. There are also no holding areas for backpacks or strollers.

Wednesday, October 9:



10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD

Thursday, October 10:



10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD

-- Pier 27: US Navy LPD 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter

Friday, October 11:



NO SHIP TOURS

Saturday, October 12:



10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD

-- Pier 27: US Navy LPD 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 30/32: US Navy LHA

-- Pier 30/32: US Navy LHA 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter

-- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- Pier 15/17: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate

Sunday, October 13:



10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD

-- Pier 27: US Navy LPD 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 330/32: US Navy LHA

-- Pier 330/32: US Navy LHA 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter

-- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- Pier 15/17: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate

Monday, October 14



9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD

-- Pier 27: US Navy LPD 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Pier 30/32: US Navy LHA

Map of Events

Get more information about SF Fleet Week 2024 on their website.