San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 schedule of events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Fleet Week is back from Oct. 7 through 14, bringing the crowd-favorite Blue Angels, the Parade of Ships and more to the Bay.
Below you'll find a list of events for the entire week.
Full Schedule of Fleet Week Events
Monday, October 7:
4:30 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- Sunset Library
Tuesday, October 8:
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- SF Zoo (requires paid admission)
- 1:30 p.m. 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet -- Salesforce Park
- 6 p.m. -- Marine Band - Brass Band -- Noe Valley Town Square
Wednesday, October 9:
- 11 a.m. -- NBSW Brass Band -- City College of San Francisco Student Union Amphitheater
- 12 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Brass Band -- Yerba Buena Gardens Stone Stage
- 12:30 p.m. -- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco VA Medical Center - Back Picnic Tables
- 5 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Woodwind Quintet -- The Conservatory at One Sansome
- 5 p.m. -- NBSW Brass Band -- Japan Town Peace Plaza
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. -- USAF Band of the Golden West - Mobility -- Pier 39
Thursday, October 10:
- 12 p.m. -- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- Ferry Building
- 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- NBSW Brass Band & SF PRIDE Band -- Castro at Jane Warner Plaza
- 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.USAF Band of the Golden West - Mobility -- Pier 39
- 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. -- Honor Our Fallen Concert -- The Herbst Theatre
Friday, October 11:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Parade of Ships -- Along the San Francisco Waterfront
- 12 p.m. -- NBSW Brass Band -- Golden Gate Park Band Shell
- 4:30 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon, & Diamondbacks -- Union Square Plaza
- 4 p.m. -- NBSW Woodwind Quintet -- Park Branch Library
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero
- 6 p.m. -- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- Valencia Street
- 7 p.m. -- Port Chicago 50 -- Greater Star Theater (Must purchase tickets)
Saturday, October 12:
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. -- Fleet Fest -- Pier 30/32
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Ghirardelli Square
- 1 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Lakeside Landing
- 4 p.m. -- Marine Band- Brass Band -- West Portal Courtyard
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero
- 7 p.m. -- Port Chicago 50 -- Greater Star Theater (Must purchase tickets)
- 7:30 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Brass Band -- Chinatown Night Market
Sunday, October 13:
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- Fleet Fest -- Pier 30/32
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
- 12 p.m. -- US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division -- Pier39
- 12:30 p.m. -- 1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band & NBSW Bands
Monday, October 14
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- High School Band Challenge -- Golden Gate Park Bandshell
Ship Tours
Ship tours will start on Monday, Oct. 7 through Monday, Oct. 14 at Piers 27, 30/32, 35, and 15/17. However, on Friday, Oct. 11 there will be no tours.
All ship tours are free but there are prohibited items. You will not be allowed to bring backpacks, weapons of any kind, pets including service animals and vapes on ship tours. There are also no holding areas for backpacks or strollers.
Wednesday, October 9:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD
Thursday, October 10:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter
Friday, October 11:
Saturday, October 12:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 30/32: US Navy LHA
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter
- 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- Pier 15/17: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate
Sunday, October 13:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 330/32: US Navy LHA
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Pier 35: US Coast Guard Cutter
- 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. -- Pier 15/17: Royal Canadian Navy Frigate
Monday, October 14
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Pier 27: US Navy LPD
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Pier 30/32: US Navy LHA
Map of Events
Get more information about SF Fleet Week 2024 on their website.
