Fleet Week: Best places to view the Blue Angels according to locals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet week kicked into high gear in San Francisco and the festivities continue throughout the weekend. So where are the best places to take in all the action?For 10-years, Sandi and Dan Ordonez have been scoping out the best places to view the airshow in San Francisco."Patriotic, just the way they fly together and come in. I love the Blue Angels," said Sandi Ordonez.On one side we've got Sandi and Dan Ordonez."You got the lawn, got restrooms, good food, the best view, Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, the whole Bay here and you can see everything. We saw the ships coming all the way down," said Dan Ordonez.Ordonez spot is on the Aquatic Park Lawn.On the other side Andre Winiarski. They believe they have one of the best views in town."You can really see 180 degrees of the city. You can see Coit tower-- obviously beautiful water view, you have Treasure Island and at night the Bay Bridge lights up so you can see the Bay Bridge."Winiarsky's view is from his penthouse and it's not free unless you're his friend.Several weeks ago one of his neighbors did ask to see if anyone in the area could rent a rooftop to see the airshow. Something that's become very popular now days."How much were you willing to rent this place for? They asked for $500 but I think for $250 I would of rented it as well," said Winiarsky.Some of the free options are: