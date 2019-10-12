fleet week

Fleet Week: Best places to view the Blue Angels according to locals

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet week kicked into high gear in San Francisco and the festivities continue throughout the weekend. So where are the best places to take in all the action?

For 10-years, Sandi and Dan Ordonez have been scoping out the best places to view the airshow in San Francisco.

"Patriotic, just the way they fly together and come in. I love the Blue Angels," said Sandi Ordonez.

RELATED: San Francisco Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, airshow lineup, and list of other events
On one side we've got Sandi and Dan Ordonez.

"You got the lawn, got restrooms, good food, the best view, Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, the whole Bay here and you can see everything. We saw the ships coming all the way down," said Dan Ordonez.

Ordonez spot is on the Aquatic Park Lawn.

On the other side Andre Winiarski. They believe they have one of the best views in town.

"You can really see 180 degrees of the city. You can see Coit tower-- obviously beautiful water view, you have Treasure Island and at night the Bay Bridge lights up so you can see the Bay Bridge."

Winiarsky's view is from his penthouse and it's not free unless you're his friend.

Several weeks ago one of his neighbors did ask to see if anyone in the area could rent a rooftop to see the airshow. Something that's become very popular now days.

"How much were you willing to rent this place for? They asked for $500 but I think for $250 I would of rented it as well," said Winiarsky.
Some of the free options are:

  • The steps at Coit Tower

  • The Marina Green

  • Fort Mason

  • Angel Island

  • West Bluff
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscofleet weekboatscoast guardnavyair showeventsblue angels
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLEET WEEK
WATCH IN 60: PG&E restoring power, wildfire ravages SoCal, Bay Area parent sentenced in College admissions scandal, Fleet Week soars
VIDEO: Ships arrive in SF Bay for Fleet Week's Parade of Ships
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
WATCH IN 60: PG&E could cut power, four injured in fire, Fleet Week emergency drill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E says power restored to 99 percent of Bay Area
PG&E CEO responds to viewer question about 'party' held during power shutoffs
I-TEAM: PG&E facing intense criticism for holding wine-tasting this week while planning blackouts
Officials say NorCal man dependent on oxygen did not die because of PG&E outages
WATCH IN 60: PG&E restoring power, wildfire ravages SoCal, Bay Area parent sentenced in College admissions scandal, Fleet Week soars
SF Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, lineup of events
PG&E Power Outage: CEO apologizes, responds to criticism
Show More
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
New documentary raising awareness on decline of giraffes
Proposed changes to San Jose city elections
Weddings must go on following power outages
'Plan better, do better': Woman with spina bifida has message for PG&E
More TOP STORIES News