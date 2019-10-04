San Francisco Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, airshow lineup, and list of other events

New F-35 Jet Makes SF Debut
The Blue Angels are always the biggest draw, but this fighter jet will be another must-see sight. The F-35 joint strike fighter is the military's newest and most high-tech jet, and it's appearing in SF's Fleet Week for the first time The December announcement that the jet was coming made aviation fans giddy. The US Air Force's F-35 Demo Team will be operating the jet.
Get Up Close with Military Ships
One of the neatest experiences of the whole week is taking a ship tour. First, they are free of charge. Second, visitors get to see machines that most people never get a chance to check out. If you plan to visit, remember there are strict rules. No backpacks are allowed and personal items (bikes, strollers, scooters, pets) can not be left near the ship. If you do leave something there, chances are it will be removed, searched, and disposed of.
Marina Green: Ground Zero For Family Fun
The waterfront park is not only one of the best places to watch the air show (VIP seats are located here) but there's also a ton to do here, especially for kids. If your little ones like to climb on big trucks, play dress up, etc., then this is the spot for your family. There are a ton of interactive exhibits and big military trucks and machines to check out and, like the ship tours, it's all free.
Avoid the Crowds: Go On Friday
If you're one of the lucky ones that can take off from work early, you'll get access to all the fun (including the air show) without the crowds. Parking will also be a lot easier to come by on Friday. If your only choice is to come on the weekend, riding BART and Muni is a good way to avoid parking challenges. Either way, bring your patience.
The Blue Angels (Of Course)
There's a good reason why they always draw the biggest crowds. Their precision acrobatics are incredible and the raw power of the fighter jets is something pretty cool to see up close and personal. The good news is that you can see them from a lot of different spots in San Francisco, so you don't have to battle the crowds at Marina Green just to get a view. Make sure that you are in place at 3PM sharp, because the show starts on time as long as the fog doesn't ruin the party. (Pro Tip: Follow them on Twitter to get updates if there's a fog delay.)
VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?
Full Schedule of SF Fleet Week Events
Sunday: October 6
9:00 AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
Monday: October 7
9:00AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
10:00AM - 11:00AM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band" - SF Cruise Terminal Plaza
3:00PM - 4:00PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": In Chan Kaajal Park
Tuesday: October 8
9:00AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Patricia's Green
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Noe Valley Town Square
Wednesday: October 9
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Softball Tournament: Moscone Fields
9:00AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 1: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": JapanTown Peace Plaza
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Honor Our Fallen Concert & Reception: SFJAZZ CENTER
Thursday: October 10
9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 2: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35: Piers 30/32 and Pier 35
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": City College of San Francisco - Ram Plaza
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": San Francisco Zoo @ The Depot
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage
Friday: October 11
9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon: Marina Green
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Parade of Ships: Marina Green
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Union Square Plaza
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines: Marina Green
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": Argonne Park - Richmond District
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Fleet Fest: Pier 30/32
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Ferry Building Marketplace
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": Fleet Fest
Saturday: October 12
9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Fleet Fest: Pier 30/32
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 3: Pier 19 and Pier 30/32: Piers 19 and 30/32
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit: Atelier Gallery
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon: Marina Green
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band": Fleet Fest
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": K9 Heroes Event at Duboce Park
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: K9 Heroes: Duboce Park
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": Fleet Fest
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines: Marina Green
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band": Fleet Fest
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": 82 West Portal Ave
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band": Jessie Square Yerba Buena Gardens
Sunday: October 13
9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Fleet Fest: Pier 30/32
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 4: Pier 15/17 and Pier 19: Pier 15/17 and Pier 19
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon: Marina Green
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band & Party Band": Italian Heritage Parade
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band": Italian Heritage Parade
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines: Marina Green
Monday: October 14
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band": High School Band Challenge - Golden Gate Park Bandshell
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 5 - Pier 19: Pier 19
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM:Ship Tours - Day 5 - Pier 30/32: Pier 30/32
9:00 AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: High School Band Challenge with USMC 1st MARDIV Band: Golden Gate Park Bandshell
