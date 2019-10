San Francisco Fleet Week 2019: Blue Angels schedule, airshow lineup, and list of other events

Full Schedule of SF Fleet Week Events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fleet Week is one of San Francisco's most popular events, drawing nearly a million people to the city by the bay. The Navy's Blue Angels headline the air show but they are not the only thing to check out this year. Here's your guide to all the action:The Blue Angels are always the biggest draw, but this fighter jet will be another must-see sight. The F-35 joint strike fighter is the military's newest and most high-tech jet, and it's appearing in SF's Fleet Week for the first time The December announcement that the jet was coming made aviation fans giddy. The US Air Force's F-35 Demo Team will be operating the jet.One of the neatest experiences of the whole week is taking a ship tour. First, they are free of charge. Second, visitors get to see machines that most people never get a chance to check out. If you plan to visit, remember there are strict rules. No backpacks are allowed and personal items (bikes, strollers, scooters, pets) can not be left near the ship. If you do leave something there, chances are it will be removed, searched, and disposed of.The waterfront park is not only one of the best places to watch the air show (VIP seats are located here) but there's also a ton to do here, especially for kids. If your little ones like to climb on big trucks, play dress up, etc., then this is the spot for your family. There are a ton of interactive exhibits and big military trucks and machines to check out and, like the ship tours, it's all free.If you're one of the lucky ones that can take off from work early, you'll get access to all the fun (including the air show) without the crowds. Parking will also be a lot easier to come by on Friday. If your only choice is to come on the weekend, riding BART and Muni is a good way to avoid parking challenges. Either way, bring your patience.There's a good reason why they always draw the biggest crowds. Their precision acrobatics are incredible and the raw power of the fighter jets is something pretty cool to see up close and personal. The good news is that you can see them from a lot of different spots in San Francisco, so you don't have to battle the crowds at Marina Green just to get a view. Make sure that you are in place at 3PM sharp, because the show starts on time as long as the fog doesn't ruin the party. (Pro Tip: Follow them on Twitter to get updates if there's a fog delay.)9:00 AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery9:00AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery10:00AM - 11:00AM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band" - SF Cruise Terminal Plaza3:00PM - 4:00PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": In Chan Kaajal Park9:00AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Patricia's Green4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Noe Valley Town Square8:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Softball Tournament: Moscone Fields9:00AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 1: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35: Pier 30/32 and Pier 3512:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": JapanTown Peace Plaza6:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Honor Our Fallen Concert & Reception: SFJAZZ CENTER9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 2: Pier 30/32 and Pier 35: Piers 30/32 and Pier 3511:00 AM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": City College of San Francisco - Ram Plaza11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": San Francisco Zoo @ The Depot5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery10:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon: Marina Green11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Parade of Ships: Marina Green12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Union Square Plaza12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines: Marina Green4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": Argonne Park - Richmond District5:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Fleet Fest: Pier 30/326:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd St. Brass Band": Ferry Building Marketplace6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": Fleet Fest9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery9:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Fleet Fest: Pier 30/329:00 AM - 4:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 3: Pier 19 and Pier 30/32: Piers 19 and 30/329:00 AM - 6:00 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit: Atelier Gallery10:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon: Marina Green11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band": Fleet Fest11:00 AM - 12:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": K9 Heroes Event at Duboce Park11:00 AM - 1:00 PM: K9 Heroes: Duboce Park12:00 PM - 1:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "Destroyers": Fleet Fest12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines: Marina Green3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band": Fleet Fest4:00 PM - 5:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Party Band": 82 West Portal Ave6:00 PM - 7:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band": Jessie Square Yerba Buena Gardens9:00 AM - 6 PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery9:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Fleet Fest: Pier 30/329:00 AM - 4:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 4: Pier 15/17 and Pier 19: Pier 15/17 and Pier 1910:00 AM - 5:00 PM: Humanitarian Assistance Village, and The STEM Education Center Presented by Verizon: Marina Green11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band & Party Band": Italian Heritage Parade11:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - Navy Band Southwest "32nd Street Brass Band": Italian Heritage Parade12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: The San Francisco Fleet Week AIR SHOW Presented by United Airlines: Marina Green8:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Free Neighborhood Band Concerts - 1st Marine Division Band - "Field Band": High School Band Challenge - Golden Gate Park Bandshell9:00 AM - 2:00 PM: Ship Tours - Day 5 - Pier 19: Pier 199:00 AM - 12:00 PM:Ship Tours - Day 5 - Pier 30/32: Pier 30/329:00 AM - 6PM: Veterans Art Exhibit - Atelier Gallery10:00 AM - 2:00 PM: High School Band Challenge with USMC 1st MARDIV Band: Golden Gate Park BandshellFor more information about Fleet Week, click here