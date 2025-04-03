CA to spend $239M to turn San Quentin into Scandinavian-inspired rehab center

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) -- California plans to spend $239 million to transform San Quentin prison into a rehabilitation center.
A Danish architecture firm was hired to create a facility inspired by Nordic countries.
They have seen success in reducing prison populations and recidivism by preparing inmates for normal life.
The new design includes a farmers market, classrooms, a podcast production studio, and a cafe.
San Quentin's security level is being reduced from maximum to medium.
Construction is underway and will include three new buildings.