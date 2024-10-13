Fog cancels day 2 of Blue Angels Fleet Week air show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All eyes were in the sky over San Francisco for day two of the Fleet Week air show, but the Blue Angels never took off, canceling Saturday's appearance for safety reasons due to fog and poor visibility.

"I'm a little bummed about not seeing them at the waterfront," said Eric McMahon from Walnut Creek.

Thousands of San Francisco Fleet Week air show fans left the Marina Green disappointed Saturday after getting word that the Navy's Blue Angels were grounded, not able to perform their jaw-dropping show due to poor visibility.

"Disappointed, I felt like we walked halfway through the city. I'm sure it's for safety," said an air show fan.

SF Fleet Week directors posted on X: "The Blue Angels conducted an observation flight and determined that due to fog, it was not safe to fly."

"It's disappointing, but the Pelicans have been putting on a show," said Lisa Arrowood from San Francisco.

"We were wondering if it was going to blow off. It's going to blow away. I've heard if it's too cloudy, they won't do it," said Louis Rodriguez from Oakley.

Rodriguez's grandson Nicco even brought his Blue Angels toy plane.

Earlier in the day, weather conditions were better, allowing other military aircrafts to take to the sky and performing stunts. The Navy's Leapfrog parachute got the greenlight team to jump.

The jumping is the best part of the job. That's why we're here giving you guys a good demonstration. It's exhilarating for sure," said U.S. Navy Parachutist Cody Rochon.

U.S. Army medics were demonstrating how to triage injured patients after an earthquake or natural disaster.

Missing from the day, the roar of the Blue Angels. Air show directors say the Blue Angels will return on Sunday, weather permitting.