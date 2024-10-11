Fleet Week: Top 7 locations to view Blue Angels air show in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are plenty of places you can watch and enjoy Fleet Week 2024, even if you are not in San Francisco.

The highly anticipated three-day airshow, headlined by the Blue Angels, is Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All eyes will be on this airspace, between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz.

On Friday, the show starts at 12:45 p.m. Then Saturday and Sunday, the air show action starts at 12:30 p.m.

All three days, the Blue Angels are expected at 3 p.m. - we say "expected," because we know the shows are weather dependent.

A big sell for San Francisco is that it's the only air show in the United States with a commercial airliner, the United 777, in a fully choreographed act.

If you're watching these daring displays from a distance, we have a treat for you!

We have curated a list of the best local views, if you don't plan to go to the official airshow viewing area. Be warned, these locations will likely also be packed with people.

Here are ABC7's Top 7 locations:

1. Alameda Point

2. Board a ferry -- the Red and White, or Blue and Gold Fleet.

3. Emeryville Marina

4. Fort Baker

5. Point Isabel

6. Restaurants with rooftop spaces

7. Angel Island

Visit our Fleet Week Page for more details on this week's festivities.